Isaac Romero Injury: Misses training, ruled out

Romero (undisclosed) stayed behind at the training ground working individually and is ruled out for Wednesday's clash against Villarreal, according to Zona Mixta.

Romero's absence from the collective session is a concern for Sevilla heading into a crucial fixture, with the forward having been a regular starter in recent weeks. No details have been provided on the nature of the issue, and the club will assess his condition over the coming days as he will miss the Villarreal clash. Akor Adams is expected to lead the front line until he returns.