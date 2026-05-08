Isaac Romero Injury: Should play Saturday

Romero (hamstring) appears to be an option for Saturday's match against Espanyol, according to manager Luis Garcia. "It is true that we have kept Isaac between cottons until today. There could have been a coach yesterday, but it was not necessary. He's much better now. I have the clear alignment, they know it, and there may be some situation of doubt, but we have already decided."

Romero was questionable with a hamstring injury, but his absence from group training Thursday now appears to be due to caution, as the forward should feature Saturday. The forward has started in their past four games, so this is a major development. That said, he will eye an almost immediate return to his role in the starting XI.