Isaac Romero News: Available against Espanyol

Romero (hamstring) is available for Saturday's clash against Espanyol, the club posted.

Romero overcame the hamstring issue that had seen him kept away from group training Thursday as a precaution, with manager Luis Plaza handing him a call in the squad after expressing confidence in his fitness ahead of the weekend. The forward has started each of Sevilla's last four matches, and his return is a significant boost for a side heading into a crucial fixture against Espanyol.