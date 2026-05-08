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Isaac Romero News: Available against Espanyol

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Romero (hamstring) is available for Saturday's clash against Espanyol, the club posted.

Romero overcame the hamstring issue that had seen him kept away from group training Thursday as a precaution, with manager Luis Plaza handing him a call in the squad after expressing confidence in his fitness ahead of the weekend. The forward has started each of Sevilla's last four matches, and his return is a significant boost for a side heading into a crucial fixture against Espanyol.

Isaac Romero
Sevilla
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