Isaac Romero News: Four shots in loss

Romero registered four shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-0 defeat versus Valencia.

Romero led the Sevilla attack Saturday with four shots (one on goal) but was unable to work the keeper in a 2-0 defeat. The veteran forward put forth an energetic 45-minute substitute appearance, also contributing two interceptions and two clearances to the defensive effort. Across Sevilla's last five fixtures Romero has made three appearances (zero starts) and scored one goal.