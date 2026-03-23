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Isaac Romero News: Four shots in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Romero registered four shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-0 defeat versus Valencia.

Romero led the Sevilla attack Saturday with four shots (one on goal) but was unable to work the keeper in a 2-0 defeat. The veteran forward put forth an energetic 45-minute substitute appearance, also contributing two interceptions and two clearances to the defensive effort. Across Sevilla's last five fixtures Romero has made three appearances (zero starts) and scored one goal.

Isaac Romero
Sevilla
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