Isaac Romero News: Suspended one game
Romero will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in La Liga.
Romero picked up his fifth yellow card in La Liga play and will serve a one-match suspension for Sunday's matchup against Osasuna. The forward has been a start under new coach Luis Plaza, therefore his absence will force a change in the starting front line, with Chidera Ejuke and Alexis Sanchez as the possible options to start in his spot.
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