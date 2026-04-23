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Isaac Romero News: Suspended one game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Romero will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in La Liga.

Romero picked up his fifth yellow card in La Liga play and will serve a one-match suspension for Sunday's matchup against Osasuna. The forward has been a start under new coach Luis Plaza, therefore his absence will force a change in the starting front line, with Chidera Ejuke and Alexis Sanchez as the possible options to start in his spot.

Isaac Romero
Sevilla
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