Isaac Romero News: Suspended one game

Romero will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in La Liga.

Romero picked up his fifth yellow card in La Liga play and will serve a one-match suspension for Sunday's matchup against Osasuna. The forward has been a start under new coach Luis Plaza, therefore his absence will force a change in the starting front line, with Chidera Ejuke and Alexis Sanchez as the possible options to start in his spot.