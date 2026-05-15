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Isaac Romero News: Trains fully, option Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Romero (undisclosed) has returned to full training Friday and will be an option for Sunday's clash against Real Madrid, according to Zona Mixta.

Romero had been ruled out of Wednesday's fixture against Villarreal after staying behind to work individually, but his swift return to collective sessions is an encouraging development heading into one of the two final fixtures of the season. The forward has been a regular starter for Sevilla in recent weeks and should push to regain his spot in the lineup against the Merengues, with Akor Adams having covered in his absence against Villarreal.

Isaac Romero
Sevilla
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