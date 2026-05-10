Isaac Schmidt Injury: Forced off against Hoffenheim

Schmidt (undisclosed) was forced off in the 80th minute of the clash against Hoffenheim after appearing to feel something in his left leg without any contact from an opponent.

Schmidt had only entered the match in the 12th minute before being forced to exit, sitting on the pitch with his hand on his left leg before attempting to continue and ultimately being replaced by Maximilian Wober. The fact that no contact was involved raises concerns over a potential muscular issue, which could mean a more significant absence depending on the results of further examinations. No details have been provided on the nature or extent of the injury, leaving his availability for upcoming fixtures uncertain.