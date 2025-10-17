Schmidt suffered a foot injury during the international break and is ruled out for Saturday's game against Heidenheim. Coach Horst Steffen did not provide a timeline for his return but suggested the absence would likely be limited to this match. The setback is significant as Schmidt was the natural replacement for Felix Agu (ankle), who is also sidelined. Abdoul-Karim Coulibaly could start at left-back until the injured players return, although the coach mentioned Yukinari Sugawara might switch flanks to offer other lineup options.