Isaac Schmidt News: Option for season finale

Schmidt is an option for Saturday's match against Dortmund after not being included in the injury report, according to manager Daniel Thioune.

Schmidt had to exit the last match early but will miss no further time due to the injury, as the defender has been left off the injury list. This will give the club a bit more depth in the defense, although he could see the start with Yukinari Sugawara suspended. That said, the defender has started in only five of his 18 appearances this campaign.