Isaak Toure Injury: Trains on grass

Toure (knee) was back on grass and could return to the match squad in coming weeks, coach Olivier Pantaloni said in the press conference, according to Le Telegramme.

Toure was back on the training pitch this week but couldn't make it through a full session, signaling progress even if he is not all the way there yet. The defender is trending toward a return to the matchday squad in the coming weeks, though the Merlus are in no rush to accelerate the timeline given the team's current form and stability. He was outside the rotation at the start of the season but has worked his way back into the picture and could carve out a steady depth role once he is fully up to speed.