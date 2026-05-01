Isaak Toure News: Back in squad for PSG clash

Toure (knee) has been included in the matchday squad for Saturday's clash against PSG, the club posted.

Toure had been working his way back from a knee injury that kept him out of the picture since the beginning of the season, and the unexpected absence of Abdoul Bamo Meite has opened the door for his return to the matchday squad. The defender is unlikely to see significant minutes given the length of his absence and his depth role at the club, but his inclusion is a positive step in his reintegration after a lengthy spell on the sidelines for Lorient.