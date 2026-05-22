Isaiah LeFlore News: Joins Tampa Bay Rowdies on loan

LeFlore has been sent to USL side Tampa Bay Rowdies on loan from Nashville, who announced the transaction Friday.

LeFlore can be called back to his parent team at any time, but he's unlikely to be involved for the remainder of the MLS season. This move might allow him to gain experience in a lower-level league, where he already made a few appearances in 2025, operating as a left-back for Detroit City FC and scoring one goal over 611 minutes of play.