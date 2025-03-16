Fantasy Soccer
Isaiah LeFlore headshot

Isaiah LeFlore News: Plays with the reserve team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

LeFlore (knee) has played with the reserve team of Philadelphia, confirming he is no longer injured moving forward.

LeFlore started the last game for Philadelphia's reserve team, confirming he is no longer injured and has fully recovered from his long-term knee injury. That said, it is unclear if the defender will remain with the reserve team or see minutes in Major League Soccer later in the season.

