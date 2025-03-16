Isaiah LeFlore News: Plays with the reserve team
LeFlore (knee) has played with the reserve team of Philadelphia, confirming he is no longer injured moving forward.
LeFlore started the last game for Philadelphia's reserve team, confirming he is no longer injured and has fully recovered from his long-term knee injury. That said, it is unclear if the defender will remain with the reserve team or see minutes in Major League Soccer later in the season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now