Isaiah Parente Injury: Could return Wednesday

Parente (ankle) will be "part of the group" for Wednesday's CONCACAF Champions Cup second leg matchup against Sporting San Miguelito, according to coach Greg Vanney, Damian Calhoun of the Daily Breeze reports.

Parente is still working towards his comeback from an injury that forced him to miss the first game of the 2026 MLS campaign. While he may be back in action soon, it's unclear if he'll see a lot of minutes on the field, as all of Edwin Cerrillo, Justin Haak and Marco Reus are currently expected to retain starting spots.