Isaiah Parente headshot

Isaiah Parente Injury: Unavailable ahead of CCC game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 16, 2026 at 1:21pm

Parente has been ruled out by coach Greg Vanney for the midweek CONCACAF meeting with Sporting San Miguelito, Alex Ruiz reports.

Parente may be forced to miss a few games, but it remains to be seen if he suffered a major injury. He was used mostly as a substitute last year before having his contract option exercised. However, he might not see plenty of minutes on the field yet in the competition for central spots with Edwin Cerrillo and Lucas Sanabria.

Isaiah Parente
Los Angeles Galaxy
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaiah Parente See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaiah Parente See More
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part I
SOC
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part I
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 5, 2024