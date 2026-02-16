Isaiah Parente Injury: Unavailable ahead of CCC game

Parente has been ruled out by coach Greg Vanney for the midweek CONCACAF meeting with Sporting San Miguelito, Alex Ruiz reports.

Parente may be forced to miss a few games, but it remains to be seen if he suffered a major injury. He was used mostly as a substitute last year before having his contract option exercised. However, he might not see plenty of minutes on the field yet in the competition for central spots with Edwin Cerrillo and Lucas Sanabria.