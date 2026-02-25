Isaiah Parente News: Unused substitute Wednesday

Parente (ankle) made the bench for Wednesday's CONCACAF Champions Cup second leg matchup against Sporting San Miguelito, confirming he is back available for LA Galaxy.

Parente has officially put his ankle injury behind him after being available off the bench in Wednesday's CONCACAF Champions Cup second leg against Sporting San Miguelito. The midfielder is back in the mix for the Galaxy moving forward, giving the squad added depth in the middle of the park. That said, he's still projected to operate primarily as a backup option rather than a regular starter in central midfield.