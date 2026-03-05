Isaias Violante Injury: Could miss three weeks with sprain

Violante has been ruled out due to a knee injury, with coach Andre Jardine revealing that "Last week he had a knee-to-knee collision and suffered a minor ligament sprain. We imagine he may be out for at least three weeks.", Leon Lecanda of ESPN reports.

Violante was in decent form with one goal and one assist from six shots and five chances created over his last three starts. However, he was filling in for the no longer absent Alejandro Zendejas, who should eventually reclaim the right-wing spot. The former Toluca man is currently expected to be sidelined for at least three league matches and may return to a substitute role for the final regular-season stretch.