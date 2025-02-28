Isaias Violante News: Nets goal in rout Wednesday

Violante scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and one chance created in Wednesday's 5-0 win versus Queretaro.

Violante was active on the left wing and chipped in with two goals, with his most impressive sequence being the goal scored late in the first half. He danced around a defender following three stepvoers and blasted a shot that went into an impossible angle for the goalkeeper. This was Violante's second goal of the season, and both goals have come across his last four matches.