Isaias Violante News: Scores, assists in win

Violante scored one goal and assisted once from four shots and two chances created in Friday's 4-0 victory against Puebla.

Violante outplayed the Camoteros' defenders on individual duels on the right flank, leading to a cross to set up Raphael Veiga in the 43rd minute and a left-footed strike which increased the visitors' lead in the 61st during Friday's clash. Violante was chosen to fill in for the injured Alejandro Zendejas (muscular) for the second straight game and redeemed himself compared to the previous performance where he had little participation. Still, his presence in the starting lineup will likely end as soon as Zendejas returns to contention.