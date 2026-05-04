Isaias Violante News: Scores goal against Pumas

Violante scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal), 12 crosses (five accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 3-3 draw versus Pumas. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 59th minute.

Violante found the back of the net through a well-placed shot to the far post in the 13th minute against Pumas. The winger scored for the first time in six games since his return from a knee injury in April, adding to his Clausura 2026 totals of two goals and two assists over 12 appearances. He has started in three of the last four matches, and his offensive effort may allow him to stay active in the decisive rounds, although he's not guaranteed to retain high playing time.