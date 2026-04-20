Isaias Violante News: Sets up opener
Violante assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Toluca. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 52nd minute.
Violante set up Brian Rodriguez's opener in the 44th minute. Violante made a tackle and an interception and also hit the woodwork in the 55th minute. This was his first goal contribution since February.
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