Isaias Violante headshot

Isaias Violante News: Sets up opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Violante assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Toluca. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 52nd minute.

Violante set up Brian Rodriguez's opener in the 44th minute. Violante made a tackle and an interception and also hit the woodwork in the 55th minute. This was his first goal contribution since February.

Isaias Violante
América
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