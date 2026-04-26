Isak Hien headshot

Isak Hien Injury: Available versus Cagliari

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Hien (thigh) has been inserted in Atalanta's squad list for Monday's bout against Cagliari.

Hien resumes being an option after skipping a month because of a thigh strain and has often rotated with Berat Djimsiti in the middle of the defense. He has notched two or more clearances in his last five outings (three starts), accumulating 12 and logging seven tackles (six won), two interceptions and five blocks during that stretch, with no clean sheets.

Isak Hien
Atalanta
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