Isak Hien headshot

Isak Hien Injury: Good to go for Juventus clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Hien (thigh) has been named in Atalanta's squad list to face Juventus on Sunday.

Hien will be back from a three-game absence and could get the nod immediately given his usual role, the magnitude of the game, and the fact that Atalanta lost Stefan Posch (thigh), who had filled in for him. He has logged seven tackles (six won), six interceptions, 13 clearances and five blocks in his last five outings, contributing to two clean sheets.

Isak Hien
Atalanta
