Isak Hien Injury: Injured on international duty

Hien was subbed off with a potential injury during Sweden's World Cup qualifying match against Ukraine on Thursday.

Hien is now questionable for the next games for both club and country, as it remains to be seen if he picked up a major issue. He has started in five of the last eight matches for Atalanta across all competitions, featuring as part of a three-man back line that could be filled by Berat Djimsiti alongside Sead Kolasinac and Giorgio Scalvini if the injury turns out to be serious.