Isak Hien Injury: Will skip a few games
Hien will be out for two to three weeks due to a grade one adductor strain in his left thigh, Gianluca Di Marzio reported.
Hien took some tests due to some discomfort in the area, which revealed a more serious injury than what the coach anticipated. The returning Sead Kolasinac (thigh) will absorb his minutes, with Stefan Posch and Rafael Toloi staying involved like in recent matches.
