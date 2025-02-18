Fantasy Soccer
Isak Hien Injury: Will skip a few games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2025

Hien will be out for two to three weeks due to a grade one adductor strain in his left thigh, Gianluca Di Marzio reported.

Hien took some tests due to some discomfort in the area, which revealed a more serious injury than what the coach anticipated. The returning Sead Kolasinac (thigh) will absorb his minutes, with Stefan Posch and Rafael Toloi staying involved like in recent matches.

