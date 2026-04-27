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Isak Hien News: Bench option

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Hien (thigh) is on the bench for Monday's match against Cagliari.

Hien has returned from his thigh injury as expected and is ready for the end of the season, as the defender is on the bench Monday. With 18 starts in 25 appearances this season, he has been a regular sight in the defense, although his role has dwindled of late. He should still find some starts here and there in the final few games, although an everyday spot may not come.

Isak Hien
Atalanta
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