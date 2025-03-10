Fantasy Soccer
Isak Hien headshot

Isak Hien News: Dominant in Juventus meeting

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Hien (thigh) won two of two tackles and had three clearances and one block in Sunday's 4-0 victory over Juventus.

Hien saw full minutes despite missing the previous three matches and locked down both Randal Kolo Muani and Dusan Vlahovic. He has helped keep three clean sheets in his last five outings, notching eight tackles (seven won), four interceptions and 12 clearances.

