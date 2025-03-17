Isak Hien News: Logs five clearances versus Inter
Hien generated one tackle (zero won), five clearances, one block and two interceptions in Sunday's 2-0 defeat against Inter Milan.
Hien assembled a pretty busy stat line as he had his hands full but wasn't always on point or timely. He has totaled nine tackles (seven won), three interceptions, 16 clearances and five blocks in his last five showings, with three clean sheets.
