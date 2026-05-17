Isak Hien News: Serves disqualification

Hien completed a one-game ban in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Bologna.

Hien will return against Fiorentina next week and compete with Berat Djimsiti, who pushed through a hamstring injury in this one. Hien has posted at least one clearance in his seven consecutive appearances (four starts), piling up and adding 13 tackles (eight won), six blocks and seven interceptions, with no clean sheets.