Isak Hien headshot

Isak Hien News: Serves disqualification

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Hien completed a one-game ban in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Bologna.

Hien will return against Fiorentina next week and compete with Berat Djimsiti, who pushed through a hamstring injury in this one. Hien has posted at least one clearance in his seven consecutive appearances (four starts), piling up and adding 13 tackles (eight won), six blocks and seven interceptions, with no clean sheets.

Isak Hien
Atalanta
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isak Hien See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isak Hien See More
2026 World Cup Group F Preview: Netherlands, Japan, Sweden and Tunisia Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group F Preview: Netherlands, Japan, Sweden and Tunisia Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
20 days ago
Marseille vs Atalanta Preview: Predicted lineups, Injury news, H2H & MD4 Prediction
SOC
Marseille vs Atalanta Preview: Predicted lineups, Injury news, H2H & MD4 Prediction
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
194 days ago
Champions League Preview: Barcelona vs. Atalanta Predictions, Odds, & Notes
SOC
Champions League Preview: Barcelona vs. Atalanta Predictions, Odds, & Notes
Author Image
Luke Atzert
January 28, 2025