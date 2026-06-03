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Isak Hien News: Set to anchor backline

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Hien has been named in Sweden's World Cup squad and is expected to start at center-back, arriving at the tournament after a solid Serie A campaign that underlined his development as one of the more reliable defenders in the Swedish squad.

Hien posted 49 tackles, 29 interceptions and 102 clearances across 28 Serie A appearances this season, demonstrating the defensive solidity and physical presence that make him a difficult opponent for any center-forward. His aerial dominance, ability to read dangerous situations early and composure in one-on-one situations give Sweden a robust and dependable presence at center-back, and his Serie A experience against some of the best strikers in Europe prepares him well for the demands of a major international tournament. Paired with Victor Lindelof, Hien gives Sweden a center-back partnership that combines experience, physicality and tactical intelligence, and keeping clean sheets against the top nations will depend heavily on the pair's ability to function as a cohesive unit from the first whistle.

Isak Hien
Atalanta
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