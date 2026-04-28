Isak Hien headshot

Isak Hien News: Unused sub in Cagliari match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Hien (thigh) didn't play in Monday's 3-2 loss to Cagliari.

Hien was an option after sitting out three matches, but stayed on the bench, as the coach only made offensive-minded subs to try to come back. He'll resume competing with Berat Djimisiti. He has tallied at least one clearance in his last five outings, registering seven tackles (six won), two interceptions and five blocks during that stretch, with no clean sheets.

Isak Hien
Atalanta
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