Isak Hien News: Will sit out Bologna mtch

Hien registered four tackles (two won), eight clearances and three interceptions and picked up his fifth yellow card in Sunday's 3-2 win versus AC Milan.

Hien put up good numbers, coming close to his season high in clearances, but the Atalanta defense came apart in the final minutes. He won't be an option for the Bologna game. The coach might have to change the scheme and field one fewer defender if Berat Djimsiti (hamstring), Giorgio Scalvini (ankle) and Odilon Kossounou (thigh) don't recover.