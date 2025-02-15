Fantasy Soccer
Isak Hien headshot

Isak Hien News: Wins two tackles against Cagliari

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2025

Hien had three tackles (two won), one block and four clearances in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Cagliari.

Hien had an easy day at the office against a team that didn't generate much offense, with a yellow card being the only blemish. He has contributed to two clean sheets in the last five fixtures, recording seven tackles (six won), 14 clearances, six interceptions and five blocks.

Isak Hien
Atalanta
