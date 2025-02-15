Isak Hien News: Wins two tackles against Cagliari
Hien had three tackles (two won), one block and four clearances in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Cagliari.
Hien had an easy day at the office against a team that didn't generate much offense, with a yellow card being the only blemish. He has contributed to two clean sheets in the last five fixtures, recording seven tackles (six won), 14 clearances, six interceptions and five blocks.
