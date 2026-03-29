Isak Jansson Injury: Back in team training

Jansson (knee) returned to full team training and should be back in contention for the April. 4 clash against Strasbourg, according to SolamenNissa.

Jansson missed five straight games after picking up the knee sprain against Lyon, but getting back into team sessions during the break puts him right on track for the Aiglons' return to action. He was mostly operating in a reserve role before going down, and that is unlikely to change upon his return, but having him back in the attacking rotation gives Nice some much-needed depth up front heading into the final stretch of the season.