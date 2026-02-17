Isak Jansson Injury: Suffers knee sprain

Jansson suffered a knee sprain during Sunday's clash against Lyon and will miss several weeks to recover, according to ogcnissa.

Jansson came off the bench in Sunday's showdown with the Gones and picked up a knee sprain that's set to keep him shelved for several weeks. It's not a crushing blow for the Aiglons, as he's mostly played a reserve role this season, but his absence does thin out the attacking rotation and trims the depth up front.