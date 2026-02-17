Isak Jansson headshot

Isak Jansson Injury: Suffers knee sprain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

Jansson suffered a knee sprain during Sunday's clash against Lyon and will miss several weeks to recover, according to ogcnissa.

Jansson came off the bench in Sunday's showdown with the Gones and picked up a knee sprain that's set to keep him shelved for several weeks. It's not a crushing blow for the Aiglons, as he's mostly played a reserve role this season, but his absence does thin out the attacking rotation and trims the depth up front.

Isak Jansson
Nice
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now