Isak Johannesson Injury: Doesn't travel with squad

Johannesson (illness) didn't travel with the squad for Saturday's clash against Stuttgart, according to Geissblog Koln.

Johannesson failed to recover in time for Saturday's showdown against Stuttgart and did not travel with the squad. The midfielder will now aim to turn the page quickly and get back in the mix for next week's clash with Hoffenheim, though his absence does not shake up the rotation in a major way. He has mostly been deployed as a bench piece in recent weeks for the goats, so the impact on the starting XI remains limited.