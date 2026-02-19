Isak Johannesson News: Clears illness

Johannesson (illness) is back available for Saturday's clash against Hoffenheim since he wasn't mentioned in the injury report by coach Lukas Kwasniok in the press conference.

Johannesson sat out the last matchup against Stuttgart due to illness, but he is back in full team training this week and is in the mix for Saturday's clash with Hoffenheim. The midfielder has mostly operated as a rotation piece in recent weeks, so his return is not expected to shake up the starting XI for Saturday.