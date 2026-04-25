Isak Johannesson headshot

Isak Johannesson News: Set to miss Union Berlin match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Johannesson is set to be suspended after accumulating five yellow cards in the Bundesliga.

Johannesson picked up his fifth yellow card in the Bundesliga and is now suspended for the match against Union Berlin on May 2. The Icelandic midfielder had started the last three matches, so his absence could be felt, with Tom Krauss likely to fill the role until he returns.

Isak Johannesson
1. FC Köln
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