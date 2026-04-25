Isak Johannesson News: Set to miss Union Berlin match
Johannesson is set to be suspended after accumulating five yellow cards in the Bundesliga.
Johannesson picked up his fifth yellow card in the Bundesliga and is now suspended for the match against Union Berlin on May 2. The Icelandic midfielder had started the last three matches, so his absence could be felt, with Tom Krauss likely to fill the role until he returns.
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