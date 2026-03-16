Isak Johannesson News: Solid in Saturday's draw

Johannesson registered one shot (one on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Hamburger SV.

Johannesson had a solid outing Saturday, highlighted by his four crosses and four corners. He also created one chance and put one shot on target, his first shot on target since he scored on Sept. 13. He completed the full 90 minutes for the first time since Dec. 20.