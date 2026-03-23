Isak Johannesson News: Tallies assist

Johannesson assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus Monchengladbach. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 38th minute.

Johannesson added an assist during Saturday's clash, making the most of his lone chance created. The midfielder has struggled for consistent impact on matches, and Saturday wasn't really different. He came away with the assist, but it was his only chance created and he didn't put a single shot on goal in the offensive goalshow.