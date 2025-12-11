Maatta countered a center from Karim Adeyemi late in Wednesday's clash against Dortmund and felt something in his calf that forced him off a few minutes later. The attacking midfielder replaced Fredrik Andre Bjorkan (illness) at left back for the game and might have needed to do different types of runs than usual, which could explain the issue. Maatta however contributed decently with three tackles, one interception and two clearances against the Black and Yellow. He will have more than one month to recover before the clash against Manchester City on Jan. 20.