Isak Vural Injury: Called up for Roma clash

Vural (knee) has been included in Pisa's squad list to face Roma on Friday.

Vural is available for the first time in 2026, as he missed extended time due to a knee injury that turned out to be more severe than initially thought. He'll likely be eased into action and will help replace Marius Marin (knee) in the midfield, splitting duties with Malthe Hojholt and Ebenezer Akinsanmiro. He made nine appearances (five starts) before getting hurt, posting three off-target shots, two chances created and five crosses (one accurate).