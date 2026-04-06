Isco Injury: Back in partial training

Isco (ankle) returned to partial team training Monday and could be set for a return for Sunday's clash against Osasuna, according to Zona Mixta.

Isco has been sidelined since picking up the long-term ankle injury against Utrecht in the Europa League, but getting back on the grass in a group setting is a meaningful step forward in his recovery. He is unlikely to be risked for Wednesday's Europa League clash against Braga given the limited training time he has had, but if he continues to progress positively over the coming days, Sunday's fixture against Osasuna could realistically be his comeback date. Real Betis will manage him carefully given the severity of the original injury and the importance of having him fully fit for the final stretch of the season.