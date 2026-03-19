Isco Injury: Hopes to return in coming days

Isco (ankle) hopes to resume team training within the next 10 days, according to coach Manuel Pellegrini, per Zona Mixta. "Isco has a complicated injury. He's progressing well and hopefully he'll be able to return within the next ten days. His workload will depend on how he feels."

Isco is targeting a return to team training within the next 10 days over the international break as he continues his recovery from the long-term ankle injury he picked up against Utrecht in the Europa League, which came in his first start after returning earlier this season. The playmaker is aiming to get back on the pitch in April and gradually ramp up his minutes. The goal is to get him back to full fitness in time to make an impact down the stretch of the season.