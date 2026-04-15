Isco Injury: Returns to squad Thursday

Isco (ankle) is back in the squad for Thursday's Europa League return leg against Braga and could see a few minutes, according to coach Manuel Pellegrini per Zona Mixta. "Isco is fit to play. We will see how the match unfolds, he likely will not be fit for many minutes."

Isco is back in the squad for Thursday's Europa League clash against Braga after missing most of the season. The midfielder is expected to see his minutes gradually increase in the coming matches, with the staff likely to manage his workload carefully given his injury history. The Spaniard is an important piece in the Betis attack and his return could provide a boost for the final stretch of the season.