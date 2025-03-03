Isco News: Brilliant against former club

Isco scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and six chances created in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Real Madrid. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 81st minute.

Isco had an upstanding performance against his former club Saturday, scoring and assisting to lead the team to the win. He's also been in top form with four goals and one assist in the last five La Liga appearances, putting him at five goals and two assists in 11 league appearances since his return from injury.