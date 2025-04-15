Isco News: Dynamic display

Isco generated six shots (zero on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Villarreal.

Despite the loss Betis suffered to Villarreal on Sunday, Isco put in yet another great shift for the home side. In 90 minutes played, the attacking midfielder created the most chances in the match with six, made nine passes into the final third, and drew a match-high three fouls. Isco has been one of the club's best performers all season and they will need him to be so once again against Jagiellonia Bialystok on Thursday in the Conference League.