Isco News: Nets goal in huge win

Isco scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Thursday's 5-1 victory against Valladolid.

Isco was Betis' barometer in the final third, and the talented playmaker cracked the scoresheet midway through the second half with a tap-in from close range following an assist from Aitor Ruibal (suspension). This was Isco's eighth goal of the campaign, and he's notched 10 goal contributions (six goals, four assists) over his last eight appearances.