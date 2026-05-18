Isco News: Nets in loss

Isco scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 3-1 loss against Barcelona.

Isco scored the lone Betis goal during Sunday's loss, making the most of his only shot on goal during the match. It was a day to forget as they just couldn't pose any sort of threat for the newly-minted champions. Isco has one match left against Levante to close out the campaign.