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Isco News: Nets in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Isco scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 3-1 loss against Barcelona.

Isco scored the lone Betis goal during Sunday's loss, making the most of his only shot on goal during the match. It was a day to forget as they just couldn't pose any sort of threat for the newly-minted champions. Isco has one match left against Levante to close out the campaign.

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