Isco News: Penalty saved in win

Isco registered four shots (one on goal), seven crosses (zero accurate) and nine corners in Sunday's 1-0 victory against Las Palmas.

Isco had a chance to add to the scoring late in Sunday's win, but his penalty attempt was saved by Jasper Cillessen. It was a tough moment for Isco, especially since he was red-hot with four goal contributions during his previous two matches. Although he recorded seven crosses and a season-high nine corners, he failed to create a chance, which is very surprising considering he created 18 chances in his previous four matches.